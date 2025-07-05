'They Didn’t Even Draw It Right': Netizens Rage as France’s Mural Shows Lady Liberty Hiding in Shame | WATCH

Originally gifted by France after the US Civil War as a beacon of hope, the Statue of Liberty has long been a shared symbol of Franco-American friendship. | Image: X

New Delhi: As Americans lit fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, a powerful image emerged across the Atlantic, a mural in northern France showing the Statue of Liberty burying her face in her hands. Titled ‘The Statue of Liberty’s Silent Protest’, the artwork was unveiled in Roubaix on July 4, a deliberate nod to the day America marks its freedom.

Dutch muralist Judith de Leeuw, who painted the 50-foot-tall image, said the idea was inspired by what she called the erosion of American ideals under former President Donald Trump.

“The values that the statue once stood for freedom, hope, the right to be yourself have been lost for many,” she told Storyful.

Roubaix is home to a large migrant community, many of whom, Leeuw said, live in “extremely difficult circumstances.” She worked six days to finish the piece, timing it to coincide with America’s national holiday a choice she called a “meaningful coincidence.”

Symbol of Franco-American Friendship Turned Protest

Originally gifted by France after the US Civil War as a beacon of hope, the Statue of Liberty has long been a shared symbol of Franco-American friendship.

The mural’s stark reinterpretation with Lady Liberty in a pose of shame highlights the divide over Trump-era immigration crackdowns and the heated debates still shaping US politics.

Trump Supporters Fire Back Online

The mural quickly went viral, sparking thousands of reactions. While some praised the piece as a brave statement on human rights, Trump supporters were quick to defend their president.

“We are making America great again! We are NOT ashamed!” one user insisted.

Another wrote, “Coming to America legally is what makes Lady Liberty a standing source of hope. Starting that journey illegally does not apply.”