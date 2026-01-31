'They Do Want To Make A Deal': Trump Indicates Iran Is Ready To Negotiate To Avoid Military Action

Washington: The United States and Iran are hurtling towards a possible major war, with Washington deploying a massive naval force to the region and Tehran warning of dire consequences if attacked. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is ready to negotiate with America. Amidst the buildup around Iran, Trump's claims have brought back possibilities that the conflict could be avoided.

According to reports, Donald Trump indicated that Iran is ready to negotiate to avoid military action, stating, "They do want to make a deal". Trump set a deadline for talks, but didn't specify the timeframe, saying, "Hopefully we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, we'll see what happens". Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed talks must be on equal footing, based on mutual interests and mutual respect, while ruling out compromise on defence capabilities, stating "Iran's defensive and missile capabilities will never be subject to negotiation".

Araghchi also mentioned no plans for meetings with US officials to restart talks as Turkey offered to mediate between the US and Iran. Trump has warned Iran to halt nuclear development, referencing a US naval carrier group near Iran.

The latest developments come as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear that talks with the US are contingent upon mutual respect and no compromise on Tehran's defence capabilities. "We are ready to begin negotiations if they take place on an equal footing, based on mutual interests and mutual respect," Araghchi said, adding that Iran's defensive and missile capabilities are non-negotiable.

Advertisement

As tensions escalate, the US has been ramping up its military presence in the region, with the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln leading a formidable armada towards Iran. Trump has sent a clear warning to Tehran, saying that either Tehran should negotiate or face the consequences.

Trump's Deadline For Diplomacy

Trump has set a deadline for Iran to begin talks, though the timeframe remains undisclosed. "They do want to make a deal. Hopefully we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, we'll see what happens," he said, referencing the US naval deployment. The US is preparing for all contingencies, with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warning Iran against pursuing nuclear capabilities. "They should not pursue nuclear capabilities, and we will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects of the War Department," Hegseth said.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi's statement described Iran's resolve to protect its sovereignty. "I want to state firmly that Iran's defensive and missile capabilities will never be subject to negotiation," he said, dismissing speculation of an imminent meeting with US officials. Amidst growing threats from the US, Iran cleared its position as it remained steadfast on no compromise on national security.