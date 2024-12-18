They Tax Us, We Tax Them: Donald Trump Warns India Over High Tariffs

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his plan to impose ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on India on Monday in retaliation for the “high taxes” charged by New Delhi on imports of certain American commodities.

With just a few days left before Trump assumed the White House, he made these remarks while responding to a question about the potential trade agreement with China. He further added that India and and Brazil were among the countries that imposed high tariffs on certain US products.

Speaking to the media, Trump said, “Reciprocal. If they tax us, we tax them the same amount. They tax us. We tax them. And they tax us. Almost in all cases, they're taxing us, and we haven't been taxing them.”

“The word reciprocal is important because if somebody charges us — India, we don't have to talk about our own — if India charges us 100 per cent, do we charge them nothing for the same? You know, they send in a bicycle and we send them a bicycle. They charge us 100 and 200. India charges a lot. Brazil charges a lot. If they want to charge us, that's fine, but we're going to charge them the same thing,” Trump added.

Responding to a question, his Commerce Secretary pick Howard Lutnick said “reciprocity” is something that is going to be a key topic for the Trump administration, he said, “How you treat us is how you should expect to be treated."