This 100-Year-Old Cantilever Bridge Over Mississippi River Will Be Blown Up On Friday | Image: AP

United States: A nearly 100-year-old bridge over the Mississippi River between Iowa and Wisconsin is scheduled to be imploded Friday, an unusual spectacle that will make way for a modern replacement.

The Mississippi River Bridge, also known as the Black Hawk Bridge, was completed in 1931. It connects Lansing, Iowa, to Wisconsin. The landmark stands out for its unique cantilever design — a center arch and two tower-like trusses.

“It carries a lot of sentimental value to, I mean, literally tens of thousands of people,” Lansing Mayor Michael Verdon said.

The bridge, which closed in October, was the only one for about 30 miles (48 kilometers) in each direction and carried about 2,100 vehicles per day. Drivers can now use a ferry service while a new crossing is under construction. The new $140 million replacement is expected to be in service in 2027.

Though it’s beloved, the narrow bridge made for a harrowing experience when two large trucks met, Verdon said. Barges sometimes struck the bridge because of the river geography and configuration of the bridge piers.

Officials are expecting a large crowd to witness the implosion, he said. A live video will be available online.

The center span will be imploded first, followed by the eastern section later in the day. The western section will disassembled in the future because parts of the bridge extend over homes and the railroad.

Some parts of the bridge have already been removed, but an implosion is the most efficient way to remove the largest portions of the superstructure, Iowa Department of Transportation spokesperson Daniel Yeh said.

Residents plan to salvage material for keepsakes and to construct a tribute to the bridge in the city, Verdon said.