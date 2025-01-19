"This is the Price We Have to Pay": Israelis Welcome Ceasefire Deal Amid Heavy Concessions | Image: AP

New Delhi: As the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took effect on Sunday, there was an almost three-hour delay after Hamas was late in naming the three hostages it planned to release. In Israel, there is a strong commitment to securing the return of hostages, despite the heavy price being paid in the ongoing conflict.

The ceasefire is set to pause the fighting after 15 months of war and see the release of dozens of hostages held by the militants in the Gaza Strip and hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Israel's Cabinet approved the deal early on Saturday.

Brokered by mediators the United States, Qatar and Egypt in months of indirect talks between the warring sides, the ceasefire is the second truce achieved in the devastating conflict.

In an interview with Republic media network, Aryella Rosenthal, Head of International Relations at the Ashdod Municipality, expressed a mix of emotions as the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas takes hold.

"We, the people of Israel, will do whatever it takes to bring our hostages home, even though we are paying an incredibly heavy price." Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal acknowledged the government's commitment to its war goals, including removing Hamas from its terrorist regime in Gaza and eliminating the threat to Israel's citizens, particularly in the southern parts of the country. As a resident of Ashdod, Rosenthal has experienced firsthand the ongoing bombardment by Hamas over the past 20 years.

"We, the people of Israel, believe in life, and we will do everything that we have to do in order to bring our hostages back, hopefully living, but, of course, also the deceased," Rosenthal said. "Even though we are paying a very, very heavy price with lots of prisoners that are going to be released, people that have killed, have slaughtered, have murdered, have raped our people, but, this is the price we have to pay."