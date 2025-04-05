'This Musk Stop!': Massive Protest in Germany After Tesla Boss' Support for Far Right AfD Party

Berlin: Billionaire and Tesla owner Elon Musk is facing growing backlash in Germany after openly supporting the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as per multiple reports. Protests have intensified across cities, particularly in Berlin, where demonstrators took to the streets raising slogans and waving posters that read, "This Musk Stop."

The outrage comes after Musk, known for his controversial political views, reportedly extended both financial and moral support to the AfD, a party widely criticised for its anti-immigration stance. His endorsement, made through multiple social media posts on platform X (formerly Twitter), has not gone down well with many Germans.

Anger Spills onto Berlin Streets

As a mark of dissent, several protestors gathered outside Tesla showrooms in Berlin and other German cities. Some demonstrators sprayed blue and orange paint over dealership buildings, calling it a symbolic protest against Musk’s political alignment. Many such videos have gone viral on the internet, sparking further public debate.

This is not the first time Musk has sparked political controversy. Earlier, he had voiced support for US President Donald Trump and has regularly expressed views aligned with right-wing politics.