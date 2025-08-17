‘This Visit Will Most Likely Be Rescheduled': India-US Trade Talks Delayed Amid Trump's 50% Tariff Push

New Delhi: The US delegation, which was scheduled to visit India on August 25 for the next round of discussions on the planned bilateral trade deal, is likely to reschedule the meeting, according to an official. The discussions between India and the United States had been scheduled for August 25-29.

India and the United States have already had five rounds of discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), and a US delegation is expected to visit India for the sixth round of talks.

"This visit will most likely be rescheduled," said the official, who did not want to be identified.

Farmers’ Interests a Red Line for India

The meeting's postponement is significant since it comes after the United States imposed a high 50% levy on Indian imports. Washington has been pushing for more access to markets in sensitive industries such as agriculture and dairy, which India has rejected, noting the negative impact such policies would have on the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers.

New Delhi has stated clearly that it would not compromise in preserving the interests of its farmers and cattle rearers.

Goal: $500 Billion Trade by 2030

The United States and India have declared intentions to complete the first phase of BTA by the fall (September-October) of 2025. By 2030, the two nations hope to have more than doubled bilateral commerce to USD 500 billion, up from USD 191 billion now.

Trump’s Tariff Hits Indian Exports

While the 25% tariff on Indian products entering the United States went into effect on August 7, an extra 25% duty was placed on India as a penalty for purchasing crude oil and military equipment from Russia, which would take effect on August 27.

According to trade ministry data, the country's exports to the United States surged 21.64 percent to USD 33.53 billion from April to July, while imports jumped 12.33 percent to USD 17.41 billion.