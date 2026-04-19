Thousands Displaced as Early Morning Blaze Destroys Kampung Bahagia in Malaysia

A catastrophic fire tore through the Malaysian village of Kampung Bahagia in Sabah early Sunday morning, reducing approximately 200 homes to ash and leaving hundreds of residents displaced.

The blaze broke out at approximately 1:30 AM as per reports, rapidly sweeping through the densely packed wooden stilt houses that characterize the coastal community. Firefighters from the Sandakan and Kinabatangan stations faced grueling conditions as they battled the inferno. Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station chief Jimmy Lagung noted that narrow access roads hindered the movement of fire engines, while low tide and strong winds further complicated efforts to secure a steady water supply.

While early unofficial reports suggested a massive impact on the local population, current registration figures at the temporary relief center at PPR Batu Sapi hall indicate that at least 445 people from 89 families have been officially processed as displaced. Authorities expect this number to rise as more victims come forward for assistance.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that the federal government is working closely with Sabah state authorities to provide immediate relief and coordinate temporary relocation for the affected families. The Sandakan District Disaster Management Committee has officially declared the area a disaster zone, as the remaining structures have been deemed unsafe for habitation.No casualties have been reported thus far, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.



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