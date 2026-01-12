Thousands Of Suicide Bombers Ready: Jaish Terrorist Masood Azhar's Chilling Audio Clip Goes Viral, Exposing Pakistan's Terror Sponsorship

Islamabad: Pakistan's favourite terror proxy, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has once again exposed the country's duplicity on the global stage on terrorism. A shocking audio message of Maulana Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM, has claimed in an audio message that his organisation has "thousands" of suicide bombers ready to carry out attacks. The authenticity of the purported audio message, which surfaced on social media platforms, could not be independently verified, however, it has shed global light on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism within its borders.

Azhar's message is seen as a desperate attempt to revive his outfit's vanishing fortunes, in the coming months after Indian forces carried out strikes on JeM targets inside Pakistan, including its headquarters in Bahawalpur. The massive strikes, which were part of India's response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, killed several of Azhar's close relatives and top aides, rattling the terror outfit's leadership.

The audio message is the latest example of Azhar's inflammatory rhetoric, which has long been a hallmark of JeM's propaganda efforts. However, defence experts view the message as more of a desperate rant than a credible threat, aimed at whipping up fear and sympathy.

Audio Documents Pakistan's Track Record Of Harbouring Terrorism

Pakistan's track record of harbouring and promoting terrorism is well-documented, and Azhar's statement is just another example of the country's blatant disregard for global security and stability. By allowing terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed to operate with impunity, Pakistan appeared to essentially wipe its hands clean of any responsibility for the atrocities committed by these groups. The country's claims of taking action against terrorism ring hollow when its top terror proxies are allowed to operate freely.

Advertisement

In the audio message, Azhar claimed that his recruits are driven by a fanatical obsession with martyrdom and do not seek material comforts or personal gains. “Ye (suicide bombers) ek nahi, do nahi, 100 nahi, ye 1,000 bhi nahi, agar poori taadat bata doon, toh kal duniya ki media par hungama mach jayega (These suicide bombers are not one, not two, not 100, not even 1,000. If I tell you the full number, there will be an uproar in the world's media tomorrow)…,” Masood heard as saying.

The security experts believed that Azhar's message was clearly an attempt to project an image of strength and resilience, but it is more a sign of frustration and desperation.

Advertisement

JeM Rattled After Operation Sindoor

The timing of Azhar's message is crucial, months after Indian forces carried out strikes on JeM targets inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. The Indian Armed Forces' operation aimed at dismantling terror outfits and their establishments in Pakistan and the PoK was a series of precision strikes that decimated JeM's infrastructure and eliminated several top commanders, including Azhar's close relatives.

The strikes were part of India's response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead. The Bahawalpur facility, Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, suffered extensive damage, and reportedly around 10 of Azhar's relatives, including his sister, her husband, and several children, were killed.

Elusive Terror Mastermind Masood Azhar

Masood Azhar has been a UN-designated terrorist since 2001, and is accused of masterminding several deadly attacks in India, including the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 44 CRPF personnel.