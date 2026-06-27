Three Top Lashkar Terrorists Found Mysteriously Dead In Pakistan, Deaths Include Close Aide Of Hafiz Saeed

Islamabad: At least 3 operatives of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have reportedly died in mysterious circumstances in separate incidents in Pakistan. The emerging reports have fuelled speculation and unease within the security circles, while there has been no official confirmation of the incidents. However, the mysterious deaths of top terrorists in Pakistan have triggered intense chatter, particularly as one of them was said to be a close associate of Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed.

The reports of the three deaths surfaced amid claims that the terrorists responsible for planning and executing attacks against India are being systematically targeted inside Pakistan. Though the defence agencies have not commented on the incident, the back-to-back fatalities of high-ranking LeT members in unrelated circumstances have drawn questions about internal rivalries, targeted action, or other motives behind the deaths.

Notably, the latest incidents have added to a growing list of senior Lashkar commanders who have been killed in Pakistan in recent years, many in attacks by unidentified assailants or during alleged infighting.

Ghazi Mumtaz Found Dead In Upper Dir

The first operative has been identified as Ghazi Mumtaz, termed in reports as one of the senior Lashkar-e-Taiba members. A resident of Barahwal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir, Mumtaz, was reportedly found dead under unexplained circumstances. His funeral is expected to take place at Nusrat Koto Primary School late on Saturday evening.

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The reports indicated that Mumtaz had previously operated as a Lashkar terrorist in India, earning him the honorific ‘Ghazi’ from the group, after which he came to be known as Ghazi Mumtaz. He was believed to be close to Hafiz Saeed, the Lashkar chief. His death is being seen as a major setback for the group’s networks linked to Kashmir.

Hit-And-Run Claims Life Of Commander’s Brother In Bahawalpur

The second death reported was that of Mohammad Khuzaima Qasim, who is said to have died in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Bahawalpur. Qasim was reportedly the brother of Mohammad Yaqoob, a senior Lashkar leader.

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His funeral was held last night, and several prominent figures associated with the organisation were said to have been in attendance. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and no further details have been released by the local administration.

Third Operative Khalid Bashir Also Dies Suspiciously

According to reports, the third name to surface is Khalid Bashir, another senior LeT operative who was also found dead under suspicious circumstances. The details regarding the location and nature of his death have not been disclosed.

It is worth noting that a number of top Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders have been killed in Pakistan over the past few years. Though some deaths have been attributed to internal conflicts, multiple others have been linked to attacks by unidentified gunmen. Several other terrorists affiliated with the group have similarly been found dead in circumstances that remain unexplained.

The string of deaths has renewed focus on the security and stability of terrorist leadership structures inside Pakistan. No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents, and the Pakistani officials have not yet issued a statement.