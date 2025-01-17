TikTok Ban Countdown: Will Current American Users Still Have Access To The App?

In a dramatic twist to what might have been the end of TikTok in the United States, former President Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on January 20, has actively engaged in efforts to save the popular social media platform from a ban. Trump made headlines in September with a post on his Truth Social account, urging, "FOR ALL THOSE THAT WANT TO SAVE TIK TOK IN AMERICA, VOTE TRUMP!" Since then, he has not only met with TikTok CEO Shou Chew at his Mar-a-Lago estate but also pushed for judicial and executive actions to delay or prevent the app's ban.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday confirmed the constitutionality of the ban-or-sale law, setting the stage for TikTok's potential disappearance from American phones. Passed with significant bipartisan support, the law labels TikTok, which boasts 170 million U.S. users, as a national security risk due to its ownership by ByteDance, a company based in Beijing. According to the legislation signed by President Joe Biden last April, starting Sunday, January 19, TikTok will no longer be available for download from app stores in the U.S.

After the judgement, here is what Trump had to say -

Trump also added that in his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping today, he discussed the app's fate.

Here is what you need to know

Even though, the law leaves the door open for existing users to keep using the app, reports suggest that TikTok plans to block access for its current users on the day the ban is implemented, effectively shutting down the app for everyone. Yet, there's a glimmer of hope for TikTok enthusiasts.

Trump's involvement could dramatically alter the app's fate. With his impending return to the presidency, he's considering an executive order to postpone TikTok's ban. Legal experts note that as president, Trump could wield influence over the enforcement of the law, potentially offering TikTok a lifeline. Chew's presence at Trump's inauguration might signal a strategic partnership aimed at navigating the legal and political challenges ahead.

The question on the minds of millions of TikTok users is whether they'll be able to continue using the app after the ban. While the law primarily prevents new downloads, the actual usability for existing users could hinge on Trump's actions. If Trump's administration chooses to intervene, TikTok might survive, albeit possibly in a new form or under new ownership. If not, users might need to find alternative platforms or employ workarounds like VPNs, which have been suggested as potential solutions to bypass such bans.