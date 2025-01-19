Tiktok Says It's in Process of Restoring Service to US Users

Washington: TikTok says it's “in the process” of restoring service to users in the United States after the popular video-sharing platform went dark in response to a new law.

The company that runs TikTok said in a post on X on Sunday that tech companies that faced fines if they didn't remove TikTok's app from the digital stores and other service providers had agreed to help.

TikTok thanked President-elect Donald Trump, who on Sunday said he planned to sign an executive order after his inauguration on Monday to give TikTok's China-based parent company more time to work out a deal to keep the ban from becoming permanent.

President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday that he plans to issue an executive order that would give TikTok's China-based parent company more time to find an approved buyer before the popular video-sharing platform is subject to a permanent US ban.

Trump announced the decision in a post on his Truth Social account as millions of TikTok users in the US awoke to discover they could no longer access the TikTok app or platform.

Google and Apple removed the app from their digital stores to comply with a federal law that required them to do so if TikTok parent company ByteDance didn't sell its US operation by Sunday.

He said his order would “extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect” and "confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.

“Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations,” Trump wrote.

The law gives the sitting president authority to grant a 90-day extension if a viable sale is underway. Although investors made a few offers, ByteDance previously said it would not sell. In his post on Sunday, Trump said he "would like the United States to have a 50 per cent ownership position in a joint venture”, but it was not immediately clear if he was referring to the government or an American company.

“By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say up," Trump wrote. "Without US approval, there is no Tik Tok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars - maybe trillions.” The federal law required ByteDance to cut ties with the platform's US operations by Sunday due to national security concerns posed by the app's Chinese roots. The law passed with wide bipartisan support in April, and US President Joe Biden quickly signed it. TikTok and ByteDance sued on First Amendment grounds, and the US Supreme Court unanimously upheld the statute on Friday.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US,” a pop-up message informed users who opened the TikTok app and tried to scroll through videos on Saturday night. “Unfortunately that means you can't use TikTok for now.” The service interruption TikTok instituted hours early caught most users by surprise. Experts had said the law as written did not require TikTok to take down its platform, only for app stores to remove it. Current users had been expected to continue to have access to videos until the app stopped working due to a lack of updates.

“The community on TikTok is like nothing else, so it's weird to not have that anymore,” content creator Tiffany Watson, 20, said Sunday.

Watson said she had been in denial about the looming shutdown and with the space time on her hands plans to focus on bolsering her presence on Instagram and YouTube.

“There are still people out there who want beauty content,” Watson said. The company's app was removed late Saturday from prominent app stores, including the ones operated by Apple and Google. Apple told customers with its devices that it also took down other apps developed by TikTok's China-based parent company, including one that some social media influencers had promoted as an alternative.

In upholding the law on Friday, the Supreme Court decided that the risk to national security posed by TikTok's ties to China overcomes concerns about limiting speech by the app or its 170 million users in the United States.

Trump's plan to issue an executive order to spare TikTok on his first day in office reflected the ban's coincidental timing and the unusual mix of political considerations surrounding a social media platform that first gained popularity with often silly videos featuring dances and music clips.

Despite its own part in getting the nationwide ban enacted, the Biden administration stressed in recent days that it did not intend to implement or enforce the ban before Trump takes office on Monday.

During his first term in the White House, Trump issued executive orders in 2020 banning TikTok and the Chinese messaging app WeChat, moves that courts subsequently blocked. When momentum for a ban emerged in Congress last year, however, he opposed the legislation. Trump has since credited TikTok with helping him win support from young voters in last year's presidential election.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned,” read the pop-up message the app's users now see under the headline, “Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now.” The only option the message gives US users is to close the app or click another option leading them to the platform's website. There, users see the same message and are given the option to download their data, an action that TikTok previously said may take days to process.

Apple said in a statement on its website that three TikTok apps and eight other ByteDance-created apps were no longer available in the US while visitors to the country might have limited access. The removed apps included video-editing program CapCut, art editing programme Hypic and Lemon8, a video-sharing app that includes some of the same features as TikTok.

“Apple is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates,” the company said.

Apple said the apps would remain on the devices of people who already had them installed, but in-app purchases and new subscriptions no longer were possible and that operating updates to iPhones and iPads might affect the apps' performance.

In the nine months since Congress passed the sale-or-ban law, no clear buyers emerged, and ByteDance publicly insisted it would not sell TikTok. But Trump said he hoped his administration could facilitate a deal to “save” the app.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew is expected to attend Trump's inauguration with a prime seating location.

Chew posted a video late Saturday thanking Trump for his commitment to work with the company to keep the app available in the US and taking a “strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship”.

Trump's choice for national security adviser, Michael Waltz, told CBS News on Sunday that the president-elect discussed TikTok going dark in the US during a weekend call with Chinese President Xi Jinping “and they agreed to work together on this”.

On Saturday, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI submitted a proposal to ByteDance to create a new entity that merges Perplexity with TikTok's US business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Perplexity is not asking to purchase the ByteDance algorithm that feeds TikTok user's videos based on their interests and has made the platform such a phenomenon.

Other investors also eyed TikTok. “Shark Tank” star Kevin O'Leary recently said a consortium of investors that he and billionaire Frank McCourt offered ByteDance USD 20 billion in cash. Trump's former treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, also said last year that he was putting together an investor group to buy TikTok.

In Washington, lawmakers and administration officials have long raised concerns about TikTok, warning the algorithm that fuels what users see is vulnerable to manipulation by Chinese authorities. But to date, the US has not publicly provided evidence of TikTok handing user data to Chinese authorities or tinkering with its algorithm to benefit Chinese interests.

After TikTok's service started going dark, some in China slammed the US and accused it of suppressing the popular app. In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Hu Xijin, a former editor-in-chief for the Chinese Communist Party-run newspaper Global Times, said “TikTok's announcement to halt services in America marks the darkest moment in the development of internet." “A country that claims to have the most freedom of speech has carried out the most brutal suppression of an internet application,” said Hu, who is now a political commentator.