Published 20:58 IST, January 17th 2025
Shut Shop or Sell It To Americans: US Supreme Court Okays TikTok Shutdown
US Supreme Court has upheld a federal (central) law which will enforce social media App TikTok to sell its US operations to Americans or shut its shop.
- World News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: Freepik
Washington: United States Supreme Court has upheld a federal (central) law which will enforce social media App TikTok to sell its US operations to Americans or shut its shop in the country. The Supreme Court upheld the law banning TikTok beginning Sunday – January 19 – if it’s not sold by its Chinese parent company.
The latest ruling by the US Supreme Court means that unless TikTok cuts ties with China-based parent company ByteDance, the ban will take effect on Sunday, just a day before Donald Trump will take oath as the 47th President of United States of America.
More to follow…
Updated 21:02 IST, January 17th 2025