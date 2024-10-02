sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Tim vs Walz: VP Candidates Argue Their Running Mates Can Stabilise Middle East Conflicts

Published 07:47 IST, October 2nd 2024

Tim vs Walz: VP Candidates Argue Their Running Mates Can Stabilise Middle East Conflicts

The debate in New York hosted by CBS News opened with a sober tone that reflected growing domestic and international concerns about safety and security.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Walz vs Vance
Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz participate in vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

07:47 IST, October 2nd 2024