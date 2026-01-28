'Time Is Running Out, Next Attack Will Be Worse': Trump Issues Fresh Threat To Iran, Says 'Come To The Table' | Image: ap

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent out a fresh warning to Iran, saying a "massive Armada" is heading towards the Middle East country. He threatened Iran to make a deal wit the US quickly or face military action.

'Massive Armada Heading To Iran'

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, “A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose." Warning that the fleet is larger than that sent to Venezuela, Trump said, “It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.” Earlier this month, Trump had launched multiple airstrikes on Venezuela and captured its then-President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores and then brought them to the US to face narco-terrorism and drug trafficking charges.

‘Time Is Running Out’

Trump said that he hopes that Iran will quickly negotiate a fair and equitable deal with the US. He wrote on social media, “Hopefully Iran will quickly “Come to the Table” and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was “Operation Midnight Hammer,” a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again.”

