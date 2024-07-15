Published 08:33 IST, July 15th 2024
Time to 'Cool Down' Political Rhetoric Says Biden
US President Joe Biden on Sunday urged citizens to unite in the hour of crisis when a failed assassination bid was made on his predecessor Donald Trump and said it was time to “cool down” political rhetoric in the country.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Time to 'Cool Down' Political Rhetoric Says Biden | Image: X@ANI
08:07 IST, July 15th 2024