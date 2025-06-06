Time To Create New Political Party in America? After Blowout With Trump, Musk Asks

Elon Musk puts out a poll after the Trump fallout, asking, “Time to create a new political party in America?” | Image: X

New Delhi: Just hours after a highly public spat with former ally President Donald Trump, Elon Musk has ignited political speculation by posting a poll on X (formerly Twitter):

“Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?”

Within hours, the poll racked up many votes, 80% saying “Yes”, while just 20% said “No.”

The Fallout That Sparked the Poll

The backdrop to the poll is a messy and very public breakup between Musk and Trump, who had been close political allies for much of the past year.

The tipping point: Trump’s signature tax-and-spending bill, the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which passed the House by a razor-thin margin of 215-214 in a late-night vote.

Musk, who had just resigned from Trump’s White House task force — the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — blasted the bill as a “disgusting abomination” and urged lawmakers to “kill the bill.” After it passed, he renamed it the “Big Ugly Bill.”

The legislation, according to the Congressional Budget Office, will add $2.4 trillion to the deficit and leave nearly 11 million Americans without health insurance. Crucially, it also slashes tax incentives for electric vehicles, a direct hit to Musk’s Tesla, whose stock dropped over 8% following the bill’s passage.

In a press conference, Trump expressed “deep disappointment” in Musk and accused him of knowing full well what was in the bill. He suggested Musk only turned on it after learning that EV subsidies would be cut.

“Elon knew everything about this bill… until it affected his bottom line,” Trump said. He also implied Musk was suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”