Timor Leste Officially Becomes ASEAN 11th Member

Kuala Lumpur: Timor-Leste on Sunday became the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

This is ASEAN's first expansion in 26 years since Cambodia was admitted in 1999. The island nation had applied for membership in 2011.

Timor-Leste's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao joined the 10 ASEAN leaders for the signing of documents confirming the nation's long-awaited entry. The leaders later posed for photographs and interlocked arms.

Speaking at the signing of the Declaration on the Admission of Timor-Leste into ASEAN at the 47th ASEAN Summit here today, Gusmao said the milestone also reaffirms ASEAN's vision of a truly united family of nations bound by shared values, common aspirations and a collective destiny, Bernama reported.

"Today, history is made. Timor-Leste has been admitted as the 11th Member State of ASEAN. For the people of Timor-Leste, this is not only a dream realised, but a powerful affirmation of our journey - one marked by resilience, determination, and hope," Gusmao said, as cited by the official Malaysian news agency.

Advertisement

"For ASEAN, it is the continuation of a vision: a truly united family of nations, bound together by shared values, common aspirations, and a collective destiny," he added.

The accession was sealed with the signing of the Declaration on the Admission of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste into ASEAN, witnessed by ASEAN leaders and dignitaries, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as ASEAN Chair.

The Malaysian PM congratulated Timor-Leste and said that its place in the group "completes the ASEAN family".

Advertisement

"Within this community, Timor-Leste's development and its strategic autonomy will find firm and lasting support," he said.

Malaysia, as the Chair of ASEAN, will be hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and related Summits under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability" at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from October 26 to 28.

The Summits include the ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN Plus One Summits with seven Dialogue Partners, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and the United States, as well as the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN-United Nations Summit, and the ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit to mark 50 years of dialogue relations.

Malaysia will also host the 5th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit and 3rd Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders Meeting at the sidelines of the Summits, the Foreign Ministry said in its release.

During the Plenary Session, the ASEAN Leaders will focus their discussions on issues related to ASEAN Community-building and ASEAN's external relations.

The leaders will deliberate, among others, on ways to deepen regional integration, stimulate economic growth, and enhance ASEAN connectivity.