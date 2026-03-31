Toddlers in Gaza Seen Carrying Doll Like a Dead Body in Haunting War-Time Play

A short video emerging from the Gaza Strip is forcing a difficult question: what does war look like through the eyes of a child?

The clip shows four toddlers- none older than two or three- lifting a dirt-stained doll onto a makeshift stretcher. After a few jumps and jolly dance, they move slowly and carefully, as if they understand the weight of what they are doing. There is no laughter, no excitement- only a quiet, almost practiced seriousness. The video was captured by a Palestinian content creator @ghaith_of_gaza with caption - "In a spontaneous moment, children from Gaza turned their toy into a martyr. This is how the childhood of Gaza's children has been transformed after they were deprived of it in their most beautiful days and since they opened their eyes in this world."

They are reenacting a funeral.

The children are inside a displacement camp, where daily life has been shaped by months of conflict between the Israel Defense Forces and militant groups led by Hamas. Airstrikes, loss, and repeated displacement have become part of the environment around them. For adults, funerals mark grief. For these children, they are becoming something familiar enough to copy.

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That is what makes the video so unsettling. It is not dramatic in the usual sense. There are no sirens or explosions in the frame. But it captures something deeper -the way war slowly enters everyday life, even into the way children play.

Far from Gaza, another tragedy recently unfolded in Iran. On February 28, a missile strike hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls’ Elementary School in Minab, killing more than 160 people, most of them children between seven and twelve. The strike came on the opening day of a wider conflict that has since expanded rapidly across the region.

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That conflict involves the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other. It began with large-scale strikes targeting military and nuclear sites inside Iran, followed by retaliation through missiles and drones aimed at Israeli territory and US positions. Since then, the situation has continued to escalate, with repeated attacks and growing fears of a broader regional war.

The details of who struck first or why are being debated across governments and global forums. But away from those arguments, the impact on children is becoming harder to ignore.

In Gaza, children are turning scenes of mourning into play because it is what they see around them. In Iran, families are mourning children who never returned from school. These are different conflicts, shaped by different politics, but the outcome for children carries the same weight.

War is often explained through strategy, power, and retaliation. But its most lasting impact is quieter. It shows up in the way children behave, what they absorb, and what becomes normal to them far too early.