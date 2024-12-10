Tokyo Adopts 4-Day Workweek As Japan Aims To Boost Birth Rate, Check Details

Tokyo: In a bid to arrest the declining birth rate, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to implement a four-day workweek for its employees as it aims to combat Japan’s record-low fertility rates.

This move comes as Japan grapples with an ageing population. Although Japan's overall population has been shrinking, the proportion of people aged 65 and above has risen to 29.3%, the highest of any country, according to the Statistics Bureau of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

How Tokyo is Implementing 4-Day Workweek

The new policy gives employees the option to take three days off each week, while parents of elementary school children can choose to shorten their working hours with a minor salary reduction. The initiative was unveiled by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

“Flexibility in work styles is crucial,” Koike said.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced that the metropolitan government's employees will be able to take three days off every week beginning in April.

"With flexibility, we will review work styles to ensure that no one has to give up their career due to life events like childbirth or child care," she said at the fourth regular session of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly

Japan Faces Ageing Population

Amid Japan's record-low fertility rate, the new policy seeks to encourage couples to have children. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, despite the government's heightened efforts to promote family growth, the fertility rate dropped to just 1.2 children per woman last year—well below the 2.1 required for a stable population.