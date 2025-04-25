Top Russian Military Official Dies in Car Explosion Near Moscow | Image: X

Balashikha: A powerful car explosion in Balashikha, located in the Moscow Region, has reportedly killed a senior Russian military officer in what appears to be a targeted attack.

The blast, which occurred earlier today, is believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with shrapnel. Preliminary reports suggest the explosion was aimed at a high-ranking official.

The victim has been identified as Yaroslav Moskalik, reportedly the Deputy Chief of the General Staff’s Main Operations Directorate — a key post within Russia’s military leadership.

Authorities have not issued an official confirmation of Moskalik’s death, but sources indicate the explosion was deliberate and planned.