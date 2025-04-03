Tornado Emergency Declared in 4 Cities of US State Arkansas, Scary Visuals Emerge

Arkansas: Severe storms bringing damaging winds have led to declaration of hail and tornado warnings across the US state of Arkansas. Precautionary measures have been issued for the locals of four particular cities of the state, as scary visuals of the natural calamity emerge…

Tornado Emergency Declared in US State Arkansas

The extreme weather conditions across Arkansas in the United States is causing devastation which is expected to increase at an alarming rate and also cause a threat to human life. A tornado emergency, which is the highest alert level by the National Weather Service, has been declared in the area. The tornado emergency has been declared in Blytheville, Trumann, Lake city and Gosnell - four cities in Arkansas.

Along with the tornado, a warning has been issued for dangerous thunderstorms, destructive gusty winds and a rare high risk (Level 5) for severe weather. As of Wednesday, at least four tornadoes have been reported in Missouri and Arkansas, for eight across Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas in 24 hours.

US Tornado: Scary Visuals from Arkansas Emerge

Scary visuals of the tornado have surfaced on the internet. One visual shows a dark funnel-like structure of winds in the sky; the video appears to have been taken from across a highway. Another visual, shows people panicking as a huge tornado is seen in the background, causing a cloud of debris near the ground.

Precautionary Measures Issued for Locals

Precautionary measures have also been issued for the locals, to ensure their safety during this time. As per the measures, residents must immediately seek shelter in a basement or a room on the lowest floor of a building in the interior.