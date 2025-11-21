Torrential Rains Trigger Floods In Central Vietnam, Leaving 41 Dead, Thousands Homeless

Hanoi: Torrential rains have triggered severe flooding and landslides across central Vietnam, leaving 41 people dead, according to authorities cited by Al Jazeera.

Rescue teams are still operating in the affected areas, working to save residents trapped on the rooftops of submerged houses.

Over the past three days, rainfall in several parts of the region has surpassed 150 cm. The area, known for its major coffee-growing zones and popular beach destinations, has been heavily impacted.

Vietnam's Environment Ministry reported on Thursday that the fatalities were recorded across six provinces, and search efforts continue for nine missing individuals.

More than 52,000 homes have been inundated, forcing nearly 62,000 people to evacuate. Landslides have rendered several key roads impassable, and about one million households remain without power.

Typhoon Kalmaegi is forecast to move west-northwestward and make landfall over central Vietnam Thursday night, the Vietnam News Agency said today. The report cited the country's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, warning that water levels are expected to rise by 0.3 to 0.6 metres for coastal areas from Hue city to Dak Lak province.

By 1 am on November 7 (local time), the typhoon is predicted to make landfall in Vietnam along the coast from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, sustaining winds at Level 12 with gusts up to Level 15, and will continue moving west-northwest at some 25 km/h.

Heavy rainfall is predicted for several areas, including the central coastal region, the Central Highlands, and the southern region, with potential flash floods on small rivers and streams, landslides on slopes, and flooding in low-lying, urban, and industrial areas, the Vietnamese Met department said.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the Cebu region was among the hardest hit by Typhoon Kalmaegi, accounting for 71 of the 114 confirmed deaths and reporting widespread flooding and landslides across several towns and cities.