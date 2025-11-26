Toshakhana, Trust, Turmoil: Cases Against Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan That Led to His Arrest

As unverified reports of Imran Khan succumbing to mistreatment in Pakistan’s Adiala Jail continue to stir global political storms, it has once again brought the former Pakistani cricketer-turned politician into the limelight.

After spending a decade as the charismatic captain of the Pakistani cricket team, Imran decided to join politics and became the Prime Minister of Pakistan back in August 2018 after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured a victory in the general elections. In his inaugural speech, he talked about building Pakistan guided by the principles of the first Islamic state of Medina. However, his term was marred by controversies from the very beginning earning him the title of one of the most divisive men in Pakistan. However, tides soon turned and allegation after another lead to the charismatic leader being sebt to jail due to his involvement in various high-profile cases.

Selling state gifts

First high-profile controversy to hit Imran Khan’s political career was the Toshakhana case pertaining to asset concealment. The case centers on allegations that the former Prime Minister unlawfully retained and profited from the sale of expensive state gifts (like watches and jewelry) received from foreign dignitaries during his 2018-2022 tenure. The legal action began escalating after his removal from office in April 2022. He was accused of under-valuing the gifts when purchasing them from the government's repository (Toshakhana) and failing to properly disclose the assets and sales revenue. It finally lked to his disqualification from the public office, amid other allegations. He received a 14-year sentence due to the same. In addition to him, his wife Bushra Bibi was also given a 14-year sentence in the case.

Abetting violence

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s sentence in the Toshakhana case triggered massive violent protests in the country leading to the death of at least 8 people. The former Prime Minister was accused of inciting the violence and was charged for the same.

Al-Qadir Trust Case

This was another prominent corruption allegation that directly contributed to his downfall. Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi were linked to Rs 50 billion that was recovered by the UK’s National Crime Agency from a prominent Pakistani real estate tycoon, Malik Riaz and returned to Pakistan in 2019.e National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged that Khan's government allegedly granted undue legal protection to the tycoon's funds and, in return, the tycoon donated vast amounts of land in Jhelum to the Al-Qadir University Project Trust, where Khan and his wife were trustees. NAB also alleges that this transaction, which saw state funds potentially being manipulated, amounted to a substantial personal benefit and a significant loss to the national exchequer.

Leaking classified information (Acquitted)

In August of 2023, he was formally charged for leaking state secrets. Back in 2022, Khan was seen waving a paper on the stage at a public rally alleging foreign conspirators were trying to sabotage him. While he did not name the country directly, he specifically mentioned Washington. The prosecutors on the case argued that this amounted to leaking classified information and endangering diplomatic relations. However, he was later acquitted in the case.

Breaking Islamic marriage laws (Acquitted)