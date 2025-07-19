Tourist Boat Capsizes In Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, 34 Dead And 8 Missing

Updated 19 July 2025 at 21:25 IST
Ha Long Bay: At least 34 people were killed and several went missing after a boat carrying tourists capsized during a sudden thunderstorm in Vietnam on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred during a sightseeing excursion, as per foreign media reports. As per reports, eight people are still missing, and a search operation is underway to trace the missing ones.
Reports suggested that the Wonder Sea boat was carrying out a tour of Ha Long Bay, a popular tourist destination, with 48 tourists and five crew members onboard. All the people aboard were residents of Vietnam.
Due to strong winds, the boat reportedly turned upside down, leading to the tragedy.
Further details regarding the boat capsizing incident are awaited.
Published 19 July 2025 at 21:25 IST