Massive And Towering Wall of Haboob Dust Storm Engulfs US City Phoenix, Emergency Warning Issued | VIDEO

A towering wall of dust rolled through metro Phoenix on Monday with storms that left tens of thousands of people without power and delayed flights at the city airport.

More than 55,000 people were without power in Arizona, most of whom were in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, according to PowerOutage.us .

Motorists hurried home through strong winds and rain as the dust storm approached. Commonly referred to as a haboob, it can make driving on roads nearly impossible.

"You should NEVER drive into a dust storm. But if you’re on the road when one hits, PULL ASIDE, STAY ALIVE!” the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a post on the social platform X.