Trade, Security, Defence Top Agenda as EAM Jaishankar Meets Bahrain Counterpart During 5th High Joint Commission Meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar of India and Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain co-chaired the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

The ministers conducted a comprehensive review of their bilateral relationship, covering existing areas of cooperation and exploring new opportunities.

Key Points Discussed

EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, informed about the key points discussed during the meeting.

"Reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations focusing on trade, security, defence, health, culture, people-to-people ties as well as promising opportunities in space, fintech and cyber domains. As Bahrain takes over the GCC presidency, confident that India-GCC ties will continue to deepen," Jaishankar wrote in the X post.

Jaishankar thanked Bahrain's leadership for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community residing there.

"Thanked the leadership of Bahrain for ensuring welfare of the Indian community," he wrote in his X post.

The ministers also exchanged views on recent global and regional developments.

"Also exchanged perspectives on recent global and regional developments," Jaishankar wrote in his X post.

In his opening remarks at the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) meeting with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the EAM highlighted the centuries-old friendship between the two countries, underpinned by strong trade linkages and people-to-people ties

"Since our last HJC meeting, we have made significant progress bilaterally in defence, security, trade and commerce, health, culture and people-to-people ties. But there are new areas such as space, fintech and technology that hold considerable promise for our relationship," Jaishankar stated.

The Bahraini Foreign Minister arrived in the national capital earlier today and is currently on a two-day visit to India.

During his remarks, the External Affairs Minister also highlighted the steady growth of bilateral trade and investment, encouraging Bahraini investors to explore opportunities in India. He noted the ongoing initiatives to strengthen healthcare cooperation, collaboration between space agencies, and vibrant cultural exchanges.