Tradition Rewired: Canada's Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia 'Escorted' to Chair After Being Elected House Speaker

Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia was elected as the new Speaker of Canada’s House of Commons on Monday. His election comes at a pivotal moment as Parliament reassembles following a general election and a shift in Liberal Party leadership.

Scarpaleggia assumes a crucial role in guiding parliamentary proceedings, making sure of order during debates and representing the House in official functions. He represents the Quebec constituency of Lac-Saint-Louis.

Although elected as a Liberal, Scarpaleggia must act neutrally, and cannot attend any party meetings, as the role is considered non-partisan. He was chosen through a secret ballot by fellow members of Parliament.

A unique tradition followed his election: Scarpaleggia was ceremonially “dragged” to the Speaker’s chair by Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Opposition leader Andrew Scheer.

In the past, being the Speaker was risky—Speakers had to deliver Parliament’s decisions to the monarch, which could be dangerous if the ruler was unhappy and disproved the decisions. The act of dragging the Speaker to the chair is symbolic- honouring the reluctance associated with this role.

After being led to the Speaker's chair by Prime Minister Carney and interim Opposition leader Scheer, the newly elected Speaker in his first address said- "I will remind members that we are at the beginning of a mandate in the selfish hope that you will afford me a little grace period,"

In his campaign speech that morning, he said that it is possible to have passionate and essential debates without engaging in insults or intimidation, and said that as a speaker he would focus on improving decorum in the House.