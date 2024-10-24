sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:48 IST, October 24th 2024

North Korean Balloon Dumps Trash on South Korea’s Presidential Compound

Trash carried by a North Korean balloon fell on the presidential compound in central Seoul on Thursday, South Korean officials said.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
North Korea releasing Balloons filled with trash
Trash carried by a North Korean balloon fell on the presidential compound in central Seoul on Thursday, South Korean officials said. | Image: PTI
