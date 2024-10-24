Published 11:48 IST, October 24th 2024
North Korean Balloon Dumps Trash on South Korea’s Presidential Compound
Trash carried by a North Korean balloon fell on the presidential compound in central Seoul on Thursday, South Korean officials said.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Trash carried by a North Korean balloon fell on the presidential compound in central Seoul on Thursday, South Korean officials said. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:27 IST, October 24th 2024