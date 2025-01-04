Travesty That Biden Is Giving George Soros The Medal Of Freedom: Elon Musk

Washington: Billionaire entrepreneur and close of US President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk has slammed the outgoing Joe Biden administration for announcing its decision to award founder of the Open Society Foundations George Soros with US highest civilian honour – Medal of Freedom. Taking to his own social media platform X – earlier Twitter – Elon Musk said that it's a travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom.

This is not the first time Elon Musk has hit out at George Soros. Earlier, in a Podcast session, Musk had said that George Soros is doing things that erode the fabric of civilization. "You know, getting DAs elected who refuse to prosecute crime,” he said earlier.

Deep State member George Soros ‘a controversial figure’

George Soros, who is professionally known as an investor, philanthropist and founder of the Open Society Foundations, is indeed a controversial figure and widely infamous for being a key Deep State (ultra rich business community in the West) member in the United States with its prior motive to destabilise governments or regime change operations in the world that do not serve US' agenda or threaten their businesses.

Soros has also been accused by the India government of allegedly aligning with some opposition parties and leaders including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, create unrest in the country, targeting Indian businesses and interfering in the Indian political system.

According to reports, George Soros has had his hand in the regime change in Bangladesh. So now when the Biden administration has announced the highest civilian honour for him, does this prove a Soros-Biden tango.

Biden announces US highest civilian honour for Soros, Hillary Clinton

Earlier today, outgoing US President Joe Biden named former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, football superstar Lionel Messi, former Defence Secretary late Ashton Carter, and controversial investor George Soros, along with 14 others for the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Soros to receive ‘Medal of Freedom’

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the Nation's highest civilian honour, would be presented to the awardees at a White House ceremony by Biden Saturday afternoon.

The prestigious award is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours, the White House said Saturday.

Great leaders who made America better place, says Biden

Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place.

They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world, the White House said.

Soros is an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations.

“Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice,” the White House said.

Soros, 94, in the recent past has spoken openly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The ruling BJP believe that he tried to interfere in Indian elections.

BJP alleges Soros-Congress link

In the last session of Parliament, the BJP raised the issue of alleged "links" of Congress leaders with Soros-backed outfits involved in "anti-India" activities, triggering vociferous protests from the opposition.

Congress, however, trashed these allegations In 2020, Soros slammed the Modi government while addressing an event at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, saying nationalism was making headway and the "biggest setback" was seen in India.