'Tremendous Power Has Arrived', Trump Says on Iran, Will 'Settle It Once and for All' | Image: Republic

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that for 47 years, Iran has been just prolonging talks while several lost their lives. Trump, in his gaggle with the press, said that he would get it "settled for once and for all".

He said, "For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives while they talk. Let's see what happens. In the meantime, tremendous power has arrived and additional power, as you know, and other carriers are going out shortly. So we'll see it out. Get it settled for once and for all, and that'll be good".

Trump indicated that U.S. deployments are increasing, referencing the movement of "a very big carrier group".

"We have a situation right now where we have sent a very big carrier group to Iran. I would love to see if we could make a deal. They've been difficult to make a deal with. I thought we would have had a deal last time. They wish they did and that's what we did, Midnight Hammer," he said.

Trump further reiterated his claim that he ended "eight wars in 10 months," and the Russia-Ukraine conflict was the toughest of all.

"We are also bringing peace all over the world. I ended eight wars in just 10 months. We have a couple more to go, but one in particular, Russia-Ukraine. It's a mess. It's a horrible thing. I think we'll get there. It takes two to tango. You have to remember that and we have to get there," he said.

Trump paid a visit to Fort Bragg, where he took aim at his predecessor, Joe Biden and even brought a Republican Senate candidate to the stage.