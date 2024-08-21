Published 18:03 IST, August 21st 2024
Tropical Depression Dumps Heavy Rain in Southern South Korea and Seoul Area
The depression that was once Tropical Storm Jongdari made landfall Wednesday morning, and South Korea’s weather agency said the system was continuing to weaken.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
An entrance to the Cheonggye stream is closed in preparation for an approaching Tropical Storm Jongdari in Seoul, South Korea | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
18:03 IST, August 21st 2024