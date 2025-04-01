BREAKING: Truck Rams Into Multiple People In Downtown Boston, Several Injured, Two Critical

Boston: Several people were injured after a truck rammed into pedestrians in downtown Boston on Tuesday, according to police. The yellow-coloured truck, which was full of boxes, hit multiple poles after losing control and ran over people before flipping and getting stuck between a pole and shop.

Emergency services including ambulances and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. As per reports, two people are said to be in a critical situation.

The police are investigating it as a homicide and fatal accident case but is not sure about the exact number of people who are injured in this incident.

The accident took place in Boston’s Chinatown district on Harrison Avenue near Kneeland Street at around 12:40 pm local time on Tuesday afternoon.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Boston Police Department issued a traffic advisory and informed citizens that Kneeland Street between Washington St. & Tyler St. was currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash with injuries and advised them to look for an alternative route.