Trudeau Blames ‘Outsiders’ for Polarising Canada as He Resigns as PM

Trudeau’s resignation comes at a critical juncture in Canada’s foreign relations, particularly with India. | Image: Republic

New Delhi, India: Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as the leader of Canada’s Liberal Party and Prime Minister, bringing an end to his nine-year tenure in office. Trudeau in his speech cited growing polarisation within Canada, attributing it to both domestic opposition and “external influences. “

“I have informed my party and the Governor that I intend to resign as leader of the party as well as Prime Minister of Canada and will do so as soon as my successor is appointed through a robust nationwide competitive process,” Trudeau said adding “There has been a lot of polarisation and division amongst Canadians, and it is being done by the opposition and outsiders.”

Trudeau will however remain in office until his successor is selected.

Strained Canada-India Relations

Trudeau’s resignation comes at a critical juncture in Canada’s foreign relations, particularly with India. Tensions escalated after Trudeau accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil—a claim India has vehemently denied.