Justin Trudeau Likely to Resign as Canada PM as Trouble Mounts After His Deputy's Exit

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to resign from his post as the political crisis deepens in the country following Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's unexpected resignation, as per media reports.

Finance Minister Resigns Amid Policy Clash

In her resignation on Monday, Freeland stated she was no longer aligned with Trudeau regarding the country's future direction. She wrote, "For the last number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds over the best path forward for Canada."

Freeland, who also served as Deputy Prime Minister, was considered one of Trudeau's closest allies in the Cabinet.

Following this, Trudeau named Dominic LeBlanc as Canada’s new Finance Minister, hours after Chrystia Freeland’s sudden resignation sent shockwaves through Ottawa. LeBlanc, a veteran minister and Trudeau loyalist was sworn in during a late afternoon ceremony. He replaces Freeland at a time when Canada faces rising economic challenges, including a growing deficit and the looming threat of US tariffs.

He Has to Go: Trudeau's Ex-Ally Calls for His Resignation

Jagmeet Singh, a former ally of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a leader of New Democratic Party (NDP), has called for Trudeau's resignation amid growing pressure. Singh believes that Justin Trudeau is not fighting for the people and instead, the Liberals are fighting amongst themselves.

In a video he shared on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Jagmeet Singh said, “I am calling on Justin Trudeau to resign, he has to go. Right now, Canadians are struggling with the cost of living - I hear it everywhere I go. People cannot find a home that they can afford, they can't buy their groceries and on top of that, we have Trump threatening tariffs at 25% which puts hundreds and thousands of Canadian jobs at risk.”

He further said, “And instead of focusing on these issues, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are focused on themselves. They're fighting themselves instead of fighting for Canadians. For that reason, today I'm calling on Justin Trudeau to resign. He has to go.”

The political crisis in Canada deepened after Donald Trump stated that he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods. However, rejecting this idea, Trudeau warned the US President-elect that imposing tariffs on the goods would have a negative impact on the US.

Earlier, speaking from Parliament Hill, dismissed the proposed tariffs as “unproductive and counter to the spirit of partnership that has defined the North American relationship.”

“These unilateral actions threaten to undermine the economic ties that benefit millions of workers and families on both sides of the border,” he said.