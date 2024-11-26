Trudeau Scrambles as Trump Threatens ‘Devastating’ Tariffs, Calls for Diplomacy

New Delhi, India: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded decisively on Monday following US President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese exports, a move that rattled global markets and set currencies plunging.

Taking to his platform Truth Social, Trump declared his intention to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico as a punitive measure for their immigration policies. Trump also announced an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, citing Beijing’s alleged failure to execute drug dealers and curb fentanyl exports to the US.

He vowed these tariffs would take effect on the first day of his administration, remaining in place until “Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country”

Trump further claimed that Canada and Mexico had the “absolute right and power” to address US border concerns, implicitly urging both nations to increase border patrol efforts.

Trudeau, speaking from Parliament Hill, dismissed the proposed tariffs as “unproductive and counter to the spirit of partnership that has defined the North American relationship.”

“These unilateral actions threaten to undermine the economic ties that benefit millions of workers and families on both sides of the border,” Trudeau said.

“Canada remains committed to working with the United States and Mexico to address shared challenges, including migration and the opioid crisis. However, we will not be coerced into policy changes that do not reflect our values or sovereignty.”

The Prime Minister’s office also issued a statement outlining Canada’s potential retaliatory measures, emphasizing the country’s ability to pivot its trade relationships.

“We have diverse markets and robust global partnerships. If tariffs are imposed, Canada will respond proportionately, ensuring the interests of Canadian industries and workers are protected.”