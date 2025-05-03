Trump Accepts Possibility of Recession to Achieve Long-Term Economic Goals

President Donald Trump has downplayed concerns over a possible recession, saying a short-term economic downturn is acceptable if it helps achieve his broader goals. The comments came in a clip from a pre-recorded interview with NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, released on Friday.

“We’re Going to Do Fantastically,” Trump Says

When asked directly whether he was “comfortable with the country potentially dipping into a recession for a period of time,” Trump initially sidestepped the question. “Some people on Wall Street say that we're going to have the greatest economy in history. Why don't you talk about them?” he replied.

Pressed further by Welker, Trump eventually stated, “Yeah, everything's OK. I said, this is a transition period. I think we're going to do fantastically.”

Recession Risks Spark Concern

The interview comes amid growing anxiety among business leaders and economists about the impact of Trump’s trade policies, particularly tariffs. Apollo Global Management’s chief economist, Torsten Slok, recently estimated a 90% chance of what he called a “Voluntary Trade Reset Recession.”

Despite that, Trump remained upbeat. “Anything can happen,” he said when asked if he was worried about a recession. “But I think we're going to have the greatest economy in the history of our country. I think we're going to have the greatest economic boom in history.”

What’s Next