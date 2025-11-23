Trump Accuses Ukraine of ‘Zero Gratitude,’ Blames Zelenskyy for War and Rips Europe Over Russian Oil

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday resurfaced criticism of Ukraine’s governance, accusing Kyiv of expressing “zero gratitude” for American support as the war with Russia continues. Trump also voiced his intense anger with the ongoing dispute and criticised Europe for buying Russian oil while Ukraine fights Moscow's military in a harshly worded post on Truth Social.

Trump Claims the War “Would Have Never Happened” Under His Leadership

He wrote ‘The War between Russia and Ukraine is a violent and terrible one that, with strong and proper U.S. and Ukrainian LEADERSHIP, would have NEVER HAPPENED. It began long before I took office for a Second Term, during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, and has only gotten worse. If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED & STOLEN, the only thing the Radical Left Democrats are good at doing, there would be no Ukraine/Russia War, as there wasn’t, not even a mention, during my first Term in Office. Putin would never have attacked! It was only when he saw Sleepy Joe in action that he said, “Now is my chance!” The rest is history, and so it continues. I INHERITED A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, A WAR THAT IS A LOSER FOR EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY THE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE SO NEEDLESSLY DIED. UKRAINE “LEADERSHIP” HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA. THE USA CONTINUES TO SELL MASSIVE $AMOUNTS OF WEAPONS TO NATO, FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UKRAINE (CROOKED JOE GAVE EVERYTHING, FREE, FREE, FREE, INCLUDING “BIG” MONEY!). GOD BLESS ALL THE LIVES THAT HAVE BEEN LOST IN THE HUMAN CATASTROPHE! President DJT

Comments Come Hours Before Crucial US–Ukraine Talks in Geneva

Trump's remarks were made only hours before top Ukrainian and American officials were scheduled to meet in Geneva to discuss his plan to put an end to the crisis. The White House provided Ukraine until November 27 to accept the plan, which has drawn widespread criticism. Kyiv is apparently pushing for changes to the document, which allegedly acknowledges some of Russia's most demanding demands.

According to Trump's 28-point plan, Ukraine would have to surrender the disputed territory, severely scale back its armed forces, and ultimately withdraw from NATO. Trump told reporters on Saturday that the plan was "not [his] final offer," but he was adamant about ending the conflict "one way or the other."

Zelenskyy Expresses Cautious Optimism Ahead of Talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, expressed cautious hope before the Geneva meeting, stating that diplomatic efforts have been "reinvigorated."

Zelenskyy wrote on X, "The bloodshed must be stopped." “We all need a positive outcome.”

