Trump Achieves 'Basic Consensus' On Trade Deliberations With 'Tough Negotiator' Xi | US-China Bilateral Talks Highlights

US-China Trade Ties: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Busan, South Korea on October 30, Thursday, to reduce trade tensions after months of tariff threats and export restrictions that have immensely impacted the world economy.

Let's have a look at the top moments from the much-awaited Xi-Trump meet held in Busan, a port city 76 kilometres away from Gyeongju, the main venue for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Trade Delegations Have Reached Common Consensus: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that their trade teams have reached “basic consensus” on addressing our basic concerns.

Trump Hints At US-China Trade Pact, Calls Xi 'Tough Negotiator'

US President Donald Trump said, “We’re going to have a very successful meeting, I have no doubt,” as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands. Further, Trump described Xi as a “very tough negotiator,” adding that while a formal deal “could” be signed, the two leaders already share a “great understanding” of one another.

Xi Praises Trump's Role In Achieving Gaza Ceasefire

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday told US President Donald Trump, “I appreciate your great contribution to the recent Gaza ceasefire.”

'Looking Forward To Exchanging Views': Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 30, Thursday said he looks forward to exchanging views with you on important questions for our two countries.

'We Do Not Always See Eye To Eye With Each Other': Xi Jinping

“We do not always see eye to eye with each other,”Xi conveyed via a translator, while mentioning that “it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then.”

Earlier, Trump told reporters while flying to South Korea that he might slash tariffs that he placed on China earlier this year related to its role in making fentanyl.

“I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they’re going to help us with the fentanyl situation,” Trump said, while adding that, “The relationship with China is very good.”