Trump Admin Threatens US Media To Pull Broadcast Licences Over Iran War Coverage

Washington: Amidst an intense conflict in West Asia, the Trump administration has allegedly threatened American broadcasters to toe the line on their reporting of the ongoing Iran war or face serious consequences. The warning, issued by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, threatened broadcasters with losing their licenses. He supported the administration's warning, saying the admin has decided to take strict action if the broadcasters allegedly air "hoaxes and news distortions" about the conflict.

The stern warning followed criticism from US President Donald Trump, who accused major media outlets of publishing inaccurate reports about the US role in the escalating confrontation with Iran. FCC Chief Carr posted the warning on social media alongside a screenshot of Trump's message, which criticised media outlets like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, citing "terrible reporting" on the war.

The controversy centres around a report by The Wall Street Journal claiming 5 US refueling tanker aircraft were hit during an attack, which Trump dismissed as "intentionally misleading". Trump claimed 4 of the 5 aircraft suffered "virtually no damage" and had returned to service, while the fifth had minor damage.

FCC's Warning Raises Concerns Regarding Free Freedom

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr stressed that broadcasters must operate in the public interest and risk losing their licenses if they fail to do so. However, the journalists called it an attempt to censor negative war coverage and undermine press freedom. Aaron Terr, director of public advocacy at the Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression, condemned Carr's move, saying, “The First Amendment doesn't allow the government to censor information about the war it's waging.”

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The FCC regulated broadcast television and radio stations, issuing licenses and ensuring they operated in the public interest. However, it doesn't regulate newspapers or digital-only outlets, limiting its reach.

The warning has drawn massive criticism from industry insiders and politicians, with many condemning it as an attempt to silence dissenting voices. California Governor Gavin Newsom called it "flagrantly unconstitutional", while former Rep. Adam Kinzinger deemed it "unacceptable and un-American".

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