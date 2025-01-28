Trump Administration Abruptly Stops US Collaboration With WHO

Washington: In a surprising move, the US public health officials have been instructed to immediately stop working with the World Health Organization (WHO). A memo sent by John Nkengasong, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official, on Sunday night ordered all agency staff to cease collaborations with the WHO and await further guidance. Notably, US President Donald Trump ordered a US exit from the WHO, citing what he described as a mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

Experts have expressed surprise and concern over the abrupt stoppage, warning that it will hinder efforts to combat outbreaks of Marburg virus and Mpox in Africa, as well as respond to emerging global health threats. Notably, the action comes at a time when health authorities are monitoring bird flu outbreaks among US livestock.

As per The Associated Press reports, the memo stated that the stop-work policy applies to all CDC staff engaging with the WHO through various means, including technical working groups, coordinating centres, and advisory boards. The CDC staff are also prohibited from visiting WHO offices.

US President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order to initiate the process of withdrawing the US from the WHO. However, this move requires Congressional approval, fulfillment of financial obligations for the current fiscal year, and a one-year notice period.

Dr Jeffrey Klausner, a public health expert at the University of Southern California, criticised the sudden stoppage, saying, "Stopping communications and meetings with WHO is a big problem. People thought there would be a slow withdrawal. This has really caught everyone with their pants down."

Klausner emphasised the importance of collaboration between the WHO and US health officials, stating, "Talking to WHO is a two-way street. We benefit from their expertise, and they benefit from ours. This collaboration allows us to learn about new tests and treatments, as well as emerging outbreaks, which can help us protect Americans abroad and at home."