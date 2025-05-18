Trump Administration Appointed Ex-Jihadist with LeT Ties to US Religious Freedom Panel

A former jihadist who once trained with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been appointed to an advisory board of the White House’s Religious Freedom Commission—just days after Donald Trump claimed he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during his presidency.

From LeT Training Camp to White House Panel

Ismail Royer, now a self-declared advocate for interfaith harmony, was once a committed foot soldier of LeT—the same group responsible for orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. In the early 2000s, Royer helped send fellow extremists to LeT’s training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Royer was arrested in 2003 and later sentenced to 20 years in prison under federal terror charges. He served 13 years behind bars after accepting a plea deal. During the trial, US prosecutors revealed how he helped operatives reach training sites where they learned to fire rocket-propelled grenades—skills aimed at targeting Indian security forces in Kashmir.

“It Was Like a Spiritual Camp”

In a candid 2023 interview with the Middle East Forum, Royer looked back at his LeT days, saying the group didn’t feel like a terrorist outfit back then. “It was more like a retreat in the mountains. You could shoot some guns, camp out, and feel spiritually uplifted,” he said.

He also claimed that he initially believed LeT was aligned with conservative Islamic teachings, not global jihad. But for Indian security officials and victims of terrorism, such words barely soften the memory of bloodshed linked to LeT’s ideology.

White House Backs Rehabilitation Narrative

Despite his terror conviction, Royer now finds himself advising the US government on matters of religious freedom. The White House defended his appointment, saying he has since walked a different path—studying under traditional scholars, engaging in de-radicalisation work, and promoting peaceful dialogue.

“He has contributed meaningfully to interfaith understanding and has co-authored several scholarly works on Islam and religious coexistence,” said a note explaining his selection.

Royer has worked with various Islamic non-profits since his release and is seen in some circles as a case study in radical reform.

Ceasefire Boast, Then This?

The controversy comes right on the heels of Trump’s recent statement that he “saved” India and Pakistan from war by brokering a ceasefire during the militray standoff between two nuclear nation., after Indian Operation Sindoor.