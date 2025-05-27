Trump Administration Cancels All Remaining Federal Contracts with Harvard

In a dramatic move that escalates the Trump administration’s campaign against elite academic institutions, the White House has directed all federal agencies to cancel their remaining contracts with Harvard University—worth approximately $100 million.

This development is part of a larger effort to pressure Harvard, which has stood firm in rejecting the White House’s demands on governance, curriculum changes, and other policy issues.

Letter Urges Contract Termination “For Convenience”

According to a report from CNN, a letter sent Tuesday to procurement executives by General Services Administration (GSA) official Josh Gruenbaum instructed agencies to review and terminate existing contracts with Harvard.

“We recommend that your agency terminate for convenience each contract that it determines has failed to meet its standards,” Gruenbaum wrote. He had also signed an earlier letter in April outlining a list of expectations Harvard later dismissed.

Harvard Targeted Amid Wider Attack on Universities

The letter outlines several grievances with Harvard, accusing the university of continuing “to engage in race discrimination” in its admissions practices. This issue was at the heart of a major U.S. Supreme Court case that ruled against race-based college admissions.

In addition, the administration slams Harvard for displaying “disturbing lack of concern for the safety and wellbeing of Jewish students.” The allegations come amid heightened scrutiny of campus climate and free speech issues across U.S. universities.

Billions Already Cut—and More on the Line

This cancellation is the latest in a series of federal funding cuts targeting Harvard. The White House had already slashed $2.65 billion in funding and began reviewing an additional $9 billion in long-term federal contracts and grants nearly two months ago.

According to the report, the decision is rooted not just in policy differences, but in what the administration characterizes as a failure by Harvard to uphold federal standards.

Broader Implications for Higher Education

Harvard is not the only academic institution facing political heat. The Trump administration has been vocal in its criticism of universities it accuses of harboring bias, mismanaging campus safety, or resisting ideological reform.