'Leave Now or Face Prison’: Trump Administration Issues Stern Warning for Foreign Nationals Staying in US

Washington: The United States government has introduced a new regulation requiring foreign nationals staying in the country for more than 30 days to register with federal authorities. This directive, enforced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), aims to tighten immigration policies and ensure accountability among non-citizens residing in the U.S.

Under the new rule, foreign nationals who fail to register within the stipulated timeframe will face severe penalties, including fines of up to $5,000, imprisonment for up to 30 days, or deportation. The regulation also mandates that registered individuals carry proof of their legal status at all times. Children turning 14 are required to re-register and submit fingerprints within 30 days of their birthday.

Critics argue that the measure could lead to racial profiling and increased fear among immigrant communities. Advocacy groups have raised concerns about the lack of public input in the rule's implementation, citing potential violations of the Administrative Procedure Act.

Despite opposition, the Trump administration has defended the regulation as a necessary step to enhance national security and enforce immigration laws. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stressed on the importance of knowing who is in the country, stating that the rule is vital for the safety and security of Americans.