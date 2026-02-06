'Trump Administration Looking Into It': WH Press Secy Leavitt on Claims of Russian "Interference" in 2016 Polls | Image: Republic

Washington: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday said that the Trump administration was examining claims related to Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Addressing reporters during a press briefing, Leavitt said, "The people in this room, considering that you all said, for many years, that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump, you should all be very happy that we finally have an administration that is looking into that."

According to CNN, DNI Tulsi Gabbard had argued that intelligence assessments alleging Russian interference were based on "manufactured" intelligence. The report said she had cited a memo disputing claims that the CIA concluded Russia intervened in the election to help Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

CNN reported that the intelligence document referenced by Gabbard, a President's Daily Brief, had stated only that Russia had not altered election results through cyberattacks on election infrastructure. The report noted that the Obama administration had never claimed that Russia manipulated vote counts or election machinery.

The CNN article had also noted that Gabbard's assertions conflicted with findings of multiple congressional investigations, including a bipartisan 2020 report by the Senate Intelligence Committee led by then-Senator Marco Rubio.

That report had concluded that Russia engaged in an "aggressive, multi-faceted effort" to influence the 2016 presidential election and that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered actions aimed at damaging Hillary Clinton's campaign and benefiting Trump.

CNN said Rubio had sharply rebuked Trump in 2018 for siding with Putin over US intelligence agencies, stating that the intelligence community's assessment of Russian interference was "100% accurate".