Trump Administration Signals Willingness To Renew Talks With Iran After Bombing Nuke Facilities

Washington: The Donald Trump administration has signalled a willingness to renew talks with Iran and avoid a prolonged war after a surprise attack on three of the country's nuclear sites. The US officials assessed Tehran's nuclear ambitions and the threat of retaliation against American interests. The coordinated messaging by President Donald Trump's national security team, including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, suggested a confidence that any fallout from the attack would be manageable.

The Trump team also emphasised that the mission was not about regime change, but rather about preventing Iran from developing nuclear capabilities that could threaten regional and global security.

The US launched ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’, a series of airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the operation involved decoys and deception and met with no Iranian resistance. The goal of the operation was to destroy Iran's nuclear sites, which, according to Caine, had been achieved.

"We do not seek war" with Iran, Hegseth said, explaining the administration's desire to avoid a prolonged conflict. Vice President JD Vance expressed his sentiment, stating that the strikes have given Tehran the possibility of returning to negotiate with Washington. "I think that we have really pushed their program back by a very long time," Vance said, estimating that it would take Iran many years to develop a nuclear weapon.

Global Support And Condemnation Of US Attack

The world has reacted cautiously to the US strikes, with many countries calling for a rapid resumption of negotiations. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the United Kingdom was moving military equipment into the area to protect its interests, people, and allies, while also focusing on finding a solution. The leaders of Italy, Canada, Germany, and France agreed on the need for a swift return to diplomacy.

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, condemned the US military action as a "gross violation of international law" and warned that Tehran would take responsibility for its response. Pakistan, China and Russia also condemned the strikes, advocating for a return to political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

The attack has raised concerns about the adverse consequences for the global economy, particularly with regard to oil prices. Iran has vowed to stop oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, which could create inflationary shocks similar to those experienced after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Oil prices have already increased by 21% over the past month due to the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran.

Opportunity For Diplomacy

Despite the tensions, there are signs that the US is open to negotiations. Vice President Vance said that the US had "negotiated aggressively" with Iran to find a peaceful settlement and that President Trump made the decision to strike after assessing that Iran was not acting in good faith. "I actually think it provides an opportunity to reset this relationship, reset these negotiations and get us in a place where Iran can decide not to be a threat to its neighbours, not to be a threat to the United States," Vance said.

As the US has kept the doors open for negotiation after bombing the key nuclear sites in Iran, the ball is now in the Iranian regime's court to make a call.