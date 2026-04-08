Trump Agrees To Two-Week Ceasefire With Iran As 10-Point Proposal Remains On Table

Washington: Amidst intensifying conflict, US President Donald Trump has agreed to suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for a two-week period, citing ongoing negotiations and efforts to de-escalate tensions. The announcement was made on Tuesday, just hours before Trump's deadline for Iran to agree to a deal or face devastating strikes on its infrastructure. The ceasefire is conditional on Iran's agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said he had spoken with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who requested a delay in US military action against Iran. Trump claimed the US had met and exceeded its military objectives and was close to a long-term peace agreement with Iran.

The announcement comes after Iran rejected a US proposal for a temporary ceasefire, instead presenting a 10-point plan for a permanent end to the war. Trump described Iran's proposal as a "workable basis" for negotiations.

As negotiations are underway, the ceasefire, brokered by mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, is seen as a major breakthrough in efforts to end the 6-week conflict. However, Iran has made it clear that it will only agree to a permanent end to the war, and not just a temporary pause in fighting. Iran's 10-point proposal, which included demands for guarantees against future attacks, an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, and lifting of US and international sanctions, remains on the table.

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The agreement has been welcomed by world leaders, who are urging both sides to seize the opportunity to negotiate for peace. However, with tensions still running high, it remains to be seen whether the ceasefire will hold and whether a more permanent solution can be found.

Ceasefire Comes Into Effect Immediately

The two-week ceasefire will allow time for the US and Iran to finalize a definitive agreement on long-term peace in the Middle East. Trump stated that almost all points of contention had been agreed upon, but a two-week period was needed to conclude the agreement.

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The two-week ceasefire is expected to come into effect immediately, with both sides agreeing to halt all military operations. The US and Iran will engage in talks, mediated by other countries, to find a permanent solution to the conflict. Iran has insisted that any deal must include guarantees against future attacks and an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Iran's proposal includes demands for guarantees against future attacks, an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, lifting of US and international sanctions, and reconstruction funds for damaged infrastructure. Iran has also proposed charging vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz a fee, splitting the revenue with Oman, to fund reconstruction efforts.

US Vice President JD Vance has said that the US is committed to finding a deal that works for both sides, but warned that Iran must agree to allow free traffic of oil and other goods through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has brought traffic through the strait to a near standstill, causing global energy prices to soar.

Trump Announced Through Social Media Post:

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Iran's Foreign Ministry has welcomed the ceasefire, but reiterated that it will not agree to a temporary pause in fighting. "No rational person would agree to a short-term detente without guarantees that the cycle won't be repeated," said Esmail Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

World Welcomes Ceasefire

The world has welcomed the ceasefire announcement, with European Council President Antonio Costa urging diplomacy and warning against targeting civilian infrastructure. Iran's government has not officially responded to the ceasefire proposal, but officials have previously stated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would require compensation for war damages.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that 14 million Iranians have volunteered to defend the country, and that he will join them if necessary. Iran has also warned that it will retaliate if the US or Israel breaches the ceasefire. The global leaders, including Europe, have welcomed the move, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot saying that it was a "first step" towards a more permanent solution.