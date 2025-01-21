Trump And Melania Share Air-Kiss Moment Before His Second Inauguration

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump shared a light-hearted moment, just before he took oath as the 47th President of the United States, which went viral on social media. As Trump prepared to take the oath of office for his second term as President at the Capitol Rotunda, he attempted to kiss his wife Melania on the cheek. However, her wide-brimmed hat got in the way, turning what was meant to be a romantic gesture into an awkward air kiss.

The moment was caught on camera, and social media users quickly took to platforms like X to share and comment on the clip. While some found the moment hilarious, others interpreted it as a deliberate move by Melania to avoid her husband's kiss.

Responding to the incident, one of the users joked that Melania's hat was a "Trump shield", while another praised Trump for respecting his wife's makeup.

Melania's outfit, particularly her hat, had already generated buzz online, with some comparing it to Beyonce's iconic look in her "Formation" music video.