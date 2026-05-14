Trump and Xi Hold 'Good Meeting' on Iran, Strait of Hormuz, and Economic Cooperation

Washington, D.C.: President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a substantive meeting focused on deepening bilateral economic cooperation and tackling pressing global challenges, according to a White House statement.

The two leaders discussed expanding market access for American businesses in China and encouraging greater Chinese investment in U.S. industries. A delegation of executives from many of America’s largest companies participated in part of the discussions, underscoring the strong business dimension of the relationship.

Both sides committed to building on existing progress to curb the flow of fentanyl precursors into the United States. They also agreed to increase Chinese purchases of American agricultural products, aiming to support U.S. farmers and improve trade balance.

In a notable development on global energy security, the leaders emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to ensure the free flow of energy. President Xi reiterated China’s opposition to any militarization of the Strait or attempts to impose tolls on its use. He also expressed interest in purchasing more American oil as a long-term strategy to reduce China’s reliance on the critical waterway.

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On the nuclear front, the United States and China jointly affirmed that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

The White House described the overall meeting as positive, highlighting a shared commitment to practical cooperation between the world’s two largest economies on trade, security, and regional stability.