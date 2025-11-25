Trump And Xi Jinping Discuss Trade, Taiwan And Ukraine In Phone Call

Beijing: President Xi Jinping spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone, emphasising the need to maintain a steady and positive trajectory in China-US relations.

Sharing details about the phone call, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning wrote on X, "Since the Busan meeting, the China-US relationship has generally maintained a steady and positive trajectory, and this is welcomed by the two countries and the broader international community. What has happened demonstrates yet again that the description of China-US cooperation benefiting both sides and confrontation hurting both sides reflects a common sense that has been repeatedly proven by experience, and the vision of China and the US helping each other succeed and prospering together is a tangible prospect within reach."

"The two sides should keep up the momentum, keep moving forward in the right direction on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit, lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems, so as to make more positive progress, create new space for China-US cooperation and bring more benefits to the people of both countries and the world," the statement added.

The Chinese President also outlined China's principled position on the Taiwan question, stating that "Taiwan's return to China is an integral part of the post-war international order. China and the US fought shoulder to shoulder against fascism and militarism. Given what is going on, it is even more important for us to jointly safeguard the victory of WWII."

Advertisement

The phone call follows the leaders' recent meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Busan, South Korea, on October 30.

Trump described that meeting as "a great one" and would bring lasting peace and success for both nations.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "My G2 meeting with President Xi of China was a great one for both of our countries. This meeting will lead to everlasting peace and success. God bless both China and the USA!"

After his highly anticipated meeting, Trump said that Washington has reached a landmark one-year trade pact with China, slashing US tariffs on Chinese imports from 57 per cent to 47 per cent.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, "We have a deal," referring to the trade pact, which will be routinely extended.